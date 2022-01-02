Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday, less than two months after being reinstated as part of a political agreement with the military.
In a televised speech, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to come to a new agreement for Sudan's political transition to democracy.
Hamdok was reinstated on Nov. 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust veteran Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and his promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.
Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass popular protests.
But the country has plunged into turmoil since military leader Burhan – de facto leader since the ouster of Bashir – launched a coup on Oct. 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
