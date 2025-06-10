The Sudanese army on Tuesday accused troops loyal to putschist Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of assaulting border posts, marking the first time Sudan has directly implicated its northwestern neighbor in the country’s two-year conflict.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, whom the military also accused of involvement, has drawn in multiple foreign countries, while international attempts at bringing about peace have so far failed.

Sudan had accused eastern Libya's Haftar of supporting the RSF via weapons deliveries. It has long accused Haftar's ally, the UAE, of supporting the RSF as well, including via direct drone strikes last month. The UAE denies those allegations.

Egypt, which has also backed Haftar, has long supported the Sudanese army.

In a statement, the army said the attack took place in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, an area to the north of one of the war's main front lines, al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur.

Khaftar's forces could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We will defend our country and our national sovereignty, and will prevail, regardless of the extent of the conspiracy and aggression supported by the United Arab Emirates and its militias in the region," the Sudanese army said in a statement.