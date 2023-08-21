As the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group persists, the nation finds itself mired in an unexpected quagmire of violence that has endured for nearly five months, defying any clear end in sight.

Cease-fires remain elusive, humanitarian corridors remain sealed and the horrors of war continue unabated.

In the face of this protracted conflict, witnesses, medical sources, human rights activists and aid workers have sounded the alarm on ongoing atrocities – reports of killings, looting, and rape have emerged from war-torn zones spanning from the capital Khartoum to the states of Darfur and Kordofan.

Members of the Sudanese Armed Forces mark Army Day near the border with Ethiopia, Gadaref State, Sudan, Aug. 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

A brutal toll has been exacted, with aid workers and human rights defenders among the fallen, while the very bastions of humanitarian aid – the offices of the U.N. and aid organizations – have been pillaged in a relentless backdrop of chaos.

Wave of displacement

For 45-year-old Abdul Azim Ahmed, the journey of displacement began as a fleeting attempt to escape the clutches of conflict. Leaving behind his home in the Gabra neighborhood of southern Khartoum, he envisioned a swift resolution to his displacement. Yet, fate dictated a different course.

As clashes expanded their reach to Kalakla, a neighborhood Ahmed had sought refuge in, a cycle of uncertainty was set in motion.

An airstrike transformed the landscape of his safe haven, compelling him to flee once again – this time to al-Jazirah state.

A Chadian army officer reacts as Chadian cart owners transport the belongings of Sudanese people who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, while crossing the border between Sudan and Chad, Adre, Chad, Aug. 4, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

However, even this respite proved fleeting, as skyrocketing costs and deteriorating living conditions pushed him to move again, this time to his father's village, Um Altyour, a state on the Nile River.

The impact of this war extended beyond displacement – it severed livelihoods.

Ahmed, once an accountant at a private company, found himself among hundreds laid off as businesses faltered under the strain of the conflict.

The public sector shared a similar fate, as economic upheaval swept through every facet of life.

Impending shadow of famine

In regions under the sway of the Sudanese Armed Forces, the specter of famine looms larger with each passing day.

Escalating prices of food and essential commodities cast a pall over everyday existence, driven by the twin specters of supply scarcity and shortages of fuel, electricity, and water.

Even in areas deemed more secure, such as Althawra in Omdurman city, basic essentials remain out of reach due to perilous conditions.

Hussein Mohamed, a local resident, echoes the sentiment, noting the eerie absence of neighbors who have fled their homes in fear.

A stark truth emerges – traders capitalize on vulnerability, hiking prices in the absence of government oversight.

Saeed Adel, an importer, unravels the rationale behind inflation, citing elevated transportation fees, importation taxes, and the impeded supply routes that have led to a twofold increase in costs.

In a cruel irony, a nation grappling with inflation is confronted by the dire prospect of famine, as the harvest season falters under the weight of shortages and restricted access to vital resources.

Strained health care and heartache

Hospitals, once pillars of care, have faced closure and attacks amid the relentless conflict.

Medicine shortages have become endemic, and patients, particularly those with chronic illnesses, grapple with the dire consequences.

Amid this turbulent backdrop, the matter of laying loved ones to rest becomes yet another ordeal.

Sudanese women wait at a hospital, Port Sudan, Sudan, Aug. 13, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The ongoing clashes have disrupted proper funeral rites, forcing families to bury their relatives within their homes.

Abdallah Alhassan's wrenching tale encapsulates this tragedy.

Unable to navigate the dangers of a cemetery due to the intensifying clashes, he was compelled to bury his brother within the confines of their home in Omdurman's Umbada neighborhood.

An unceremonious end to a life, his brother's passing became a poignant reminder of the harsh realities of a nation ensnared in conflict.