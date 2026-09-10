Sudan's army shot down the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' drones Thursday, a military source said, after explosions sounded over the capital Khartoum.

"Our air defenses shot down all the militia's drones attempting to target areas in northern Omdurman," home to a large military zone and near Khartoum, a military source told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"None of them achieved their objectives."

An AFP correspondent in Khartoum heard anti-aircraft fire followed by five explosions early Thursday morning.

Last month, the RSF targeted Khartoum with drones over two consecutive days – attacks the army intercepted.

Since April 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary rival, the RSF, has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered the world's largest hunger and displacement crisis.

Despite repeated attacks, normal life has gradually returned to Khartoum in recent months.

Some 2.3 million displaced people have returned to the capital, reconstruction efforts have begun and market activity has resumed.