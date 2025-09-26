Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Thursday urged the international community and the United Nations to label the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, a “terrorist militia.”

Speaking at the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Idris called for an immediate halt to the flow of weapons and mercenaries into Sudan.

He said the “Sudanese people have faced existential threats and dangers because of the RSF, which has adopted a policy of terrorizing civilians.”

Idris said his country is witnessing “enormous challenges and risks shaking the U.N. Charter and multilateralism, threatening regional and international stability, while the foundations of international law are eroding, and crimes of genocide, aggression, and the use of foreign mercenaries to occupy states’ territories and massacre their peoples are escalating.”

Since April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has left thousands dead and displaced millions.

Idris also called for the immediate lifting of the siege on the city of El-Fasher, in line with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

He condemned the continued international silence over the siege and the shelling of displacement camps, mosques, and health and service facilities across the country.

El-Fasher has witnessed intense fighting between the army and RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings about the risks of violence in a city that serves as a key humanitarian hub for the five Darfur states.

Idris also highlighted the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, saying it “poses grave dangers to the region and its peoples.”

“There can be no stability or security in the region without a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders,” he said.

Idris condemned the recent Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar, saying it threatens international peace and security.