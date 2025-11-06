Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said Thursday they accepted a U.S. proposal for a humanitarian cease-fire, offering a potential pause in the conflict that has raged since April 2023.

"In response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces affirms its agreement to enter into the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries," the RSF said in a statement, referring to the United States, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sudan's defense minister said on Tuesday that the army would press on with its fight against the RSF after the country's security and defense council met to discuss a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire.

"We thank the Trump administration for its efforts and proposals to achieve peace," Hassan Kabroun said in a speech broadcast on state television, while adding that "preparations for the Sudanese people's battle are ongoing."

"Our preparations for war are a legitimate national right," he said following the council meeting in Khartoum.

No details of the U.S. truce proposal have been made public.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that Washington wanted "to see this conflict come to a peaceful end, just as we have with so many others, but the reality is it's a very complicated situation on the ground right now".

She said the United States was "actively engaged" in seeking a peace deal alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The war in Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more over the past two years, has spread to new areas in recent days, sparking fears of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.

The war erupted in April 2023 when the Sudanese army and the RSF, then partners in power, clashed over plans to integrate their forces.