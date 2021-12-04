Turkish officials held a meeting with a delegation from the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in the capital Ankara, Defense Ministry said Friday.

According to a written statement by the ministry, the meeting took place upon the request of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC).

"In the meeting; the 5+5 JMC provided information on the Action Plan released in Geneva on Oct. 8, 2021. Further steps to be taken about establishment of peace, stability and security in Libya were also discussed," the statement added.

During the meeting, the historical ties and close relations between Turkey and Libya as well as the importance of continued contributions and efforts towards peace, welfare and stability in Libya were also emphasized.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Turkey has supported the country's U.N. recognized government against the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Libya is expected to hold elections on Dec. 24.

Turkey and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey's aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces.