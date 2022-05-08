United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, held a meeting with the head of Libya's election commission Emad al-Sayeh to discuss preparations for the country's polls.

The two sides agreed on providing support to Libya's High National Election Commission "to keep it ready" to hold the polls, the commission said in a statement.

Williams and al-Sayeh reviewed the situation related to consensus among Libyan parties on holding the elections in the near future, the statement said.

On Friday, the U.N adviser said representatives of the Tobruk-based parliament and Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a senate, will participate in the second round of Egypt-hosted talks on May 15 to agree on constitutional arrangements for holding the polls.

The first round of discussions was held in the Egyptian capital Cairo last month under the auspices of the U.N.

Meanwhile, Khalid al-Mishri, the head of the High Council of State, is set to visit Cairo later Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials, a council member told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Tension has mounted in Libya since parliament in March gave confidence to a new government headed by Fathi Bashagha, a former interior minister, while Abdul Hamid Dbeibah insists on remaining at his post as the country's prime minister.

Libyans are waiting for the stalled elections to take place in the hope that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict that have plagued the oil-rich country.