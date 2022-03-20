The United Nations special envoy for Yemen said he's seeking a truce in Yemen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hans Grundberg said Sunday he is seeking a possible truce in Yemen during the fasting month of Ramadan, due to start early next month.

Grundberg met Saturday with Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam and Omani officials "to discuss ongoing U.N. consultations and efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen," his office said on Twitter.

The U.N. envoy said talks dwelt on the implementation of "a possible truce during the holy month of Ramadan," adding he will continue "discussions with the parties to the conflict."

Oman maintains good relations with both Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government.

On March 7, Grundberg held talks in Jordan with several Yemeni parties in an effort to find a settlement to the ongoing fighting in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to U.N. estimates.