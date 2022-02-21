United Nations special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams repeated her call for Libyans to focus on the election process and perpetuate peace amid rising anxiety about the future of the country on Sunday.
Last week during a meeting with Libyan senior politicians, she highlighted the need for free and fair elections in Libya "in the shortest possible time."
"I emphasized the need for the various Libyan political forces to pursue the broadest possible consensus, through an inclusive and transparent process," Williams said on Twitter.
On Friday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah said he will announce his roadmap for elections in June within two days.
Libya’s general elections were scheduled to be held on Dec. 24 last year, but differences among Libyan political groups hindered the polls.
Libyans hope that holding elections will contribute to ending the armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.
