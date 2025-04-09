U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara during a meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, the State Department said Tuesday.

According to a statement by spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. supports Morocco’s "serious, credible and realistic" autonomy proposal as the sole basis for a "just and lasting solution" to the decades-long territorial dispute.

"The U.S. continues to believe that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible path forward," the readout said.

Rubio also reiterated the Trump administration’s position, calling on all parties to resume negotiations "without delay," using Morocco’s autonomy plan as the framework for talks.

The meeting further highlighted the "strong U.S.-Morocco partnership" in promoting regional peace and security, including cooperation under the Abraham Accords.

Regarding the war in Gaza, Rubio called for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and praised Morocco’s leadership in fostering a more hopeful future for Israelis, Palestinians and the broader region.