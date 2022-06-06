Streaks of blood on the floors and walls, sandals abandoned in a desperate rush to escape, a well-thumbed Bible lying among shards of glass.

Those were some of the disturbing sights inside St. Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo after unknown assailants attacked the congregation with guns and explosives during Sunday mass, killing and injuring dozens of people.

"All of a sudden when the mass was about to end we heard two gunshots near this side, so everyone began to run," said Francis Obi, speaking outside the church the day after the massacre.

He imitated the sound of continuous gunfire to describe how the attack intensified and told how he ran towards a toilet where he fell to the floor in terror.

"I began to scrape (crawl) until I get to the back of the toilet," he said. He then noticed a gap between the wall and the ceiling.

"I put one of my legs there, then I fell over to the other side. That is how I escaped," he said.

The gruesome scene in the church bore witness to the intensity of the violence.

Streaks of blood on the floor and bloody fingerprints on the walls suggested some injured people had tried to drag themselves to safety.

Wooden furniture, including a lectern and a pew, had been blasted into pieces that lay on the floor amid plaster debris.

Sandals, newspapers and an umbrella were among bloodstained personal items left on the floor. A hymn book and a Bible were dusted with rubble and broken glass.

Police officers placed a yellow crime scene tape around the front of the church on Monday, but there was little sign of any forensic investigation taking place.

Two presidential candidates from the ruling party visited the church, accompanied by television crews, photographers, officials and clergymen.

Hunt for gunmen

The gunmen opened fire on worshippers both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping the scene, authorities and witnesses said Monday.

Although Nigerian security forces have not yet identified who carried out Sunday's attack on St. Francis Church in the town of Owo in relatively peaceful Ondo state, analysts suggested they came from elsewhere in the West African nation, which is plagued by violence from various armed groups, kidnappers and extremists.

No one has claimed responsibility for the church killings, in which children were among the dead and the gunmen used some kind of explosive. Scores of people were wounded, although an exact number was not released by overwhelmed hospital workers.

"The attack is undoubtedly terrorist in nature, and the scale and brutality suggests it was carefully planned rather than impulsive," said Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft risk intelligence company.

State Police Commissioner Oyeyemi Oyediran said security forces, including the military, pursued the attackers, "but unfortunately, we could not catch up with them."

Nigeria, which is Africa's most populous country with 206 million people, has grappled for over a decade with an insurgency in the northeast by extremist rebels of Boko Haram and Daesh-affiliated militants in West Africa Province. The extremists, who have killed more than 35,000 people by a U.N. count, are fighting to establish Shariah law and to stop Western education.

Ondo, however, has long been considered one of the safer states in the country.

Sunday Adewale, who works in the palace of the local chief, said the gunmen used the element of surprise to their advantage.

"Everybody felt relaxed and had gone to church," he said. "Within 30 minutes, they did what they wanted and went away."

Eyewitnesses recount horror

The attack came as worshippers were celebrating the feast of Pentecost, an important Catholic post-Easter holiday. Bishop Jude Arogundade said some gunmen entered the church while others stayed outside to shoot anyone who fled.

Steven Omotayo, who lives nearby, heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.

"I saw a lot of dead bodies – both young and old, even children," he said. "The people came in and started shooting from the gate."

He said the church has three entrances and the main entrance was said to have been locked, making it difficult for many to escape.

"They were just shooting. If they see anyone trying to escape or stand up, they will just shoot the person," he said. "Everybody standing was bombarded with bullets."

The Rev. Vincent Anadi, who was away from his church at the time, said the gunmen also set off some kind of explosive or grenade.

He said he was making his way back to the church when he saw people running away chaotically, including two altar servers that he knew.

They "stopped me and said, 'Father, father, father, stop, stop! Don't go to the parish. They are killing people in the parish!" Anadi recounted.

Many Nigerians expressed shock and anger over the attack in Owo, a small town of traders and government workers located 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Ondo state capital of Akure. The central location of the church raised questions as to how the gunmen got there unnoticed.

Rahaman Yusuf said many people tried to find out the fate of their relatives after the attack. "Some came only to realize they are dead," he said, adding that they also went to hospitals to see if their loved ones were among the wounded.

Workers at the Federal Medical Center in Owo struggled to treat scores of wounded from the attack. The Nigeria Medical Association directed all available doctors in the region to help.

Some of the wounded were in a "very bad state" and needed surgery, according to a doctor there who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to journalists.

"I have attended to a good number of casualties, but what I saw yesterday was far beyond whatever I have seen before in my life," the doctor said. "This calamity befell all age grades, from toddlers to the old ones."

Blood supplies at the hospital ran out, and a plea for more has gone out, the doctor added.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, described the incident as a "barbaric terrorist attack" and said he hopes "the perpetrators of this horrific terrorist act against a church will be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice."