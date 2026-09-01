Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in for a second term Tuesday, with the runner-up in last month’s election in jail on treason charges.

The Aug. 13 ballot was marred by allegations of intimidation, pro-government bias and restrictions on the opposition, tarnishing the copper-rich country's democratic reputation.

Thousands of cheering supporters wearing the red colors of Hichilema's UPND party packed the Lusaka stadium as he took the oath at a ceremony attended by a handful of African leaders.

The 64-year-old tycoon won 60% of the vote followed by former provincial government minister, Brian Mundubile, on 38%, according to official results.

Hichilema has been credited with steering Zambia through a major economic turnaround during his first five-year term, which started in 2021.

He pursued market-friendly reforms, abolished the death penalty and made primary and secondary education free.

Critics say, however, that the economic growth has yet to translate into better living standards for ordinary households stretched by rising prices.

More than 70% of Zambia's 22 million people live on less than three dollars a day, according to World Bank data.

There are also charges that Hichilema's government has narrowed the space for political dissent.

Opposition in jail

Mundubile, 55, went into hiding after security forces raided his home on Aug. 14 saying they were targeting a suspected militia posing a national security threat.

His NRPUP alliance has strongly rejected the claims.

A former cabinet minister was shot and killed in the operation and 11 members of Mundubile's camp were arrested.

Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu surrendered to police nearly two weeks later. Their lawyer confirmed at the weekend that they had been charged with treason, which they have denied.

International observers have been critical of the arrests, a pause in the ballot-counting, and opposition claims of intimidation before the vote.

Mundubile and Zulu have roots in the Patriot Front party that was led by the late Edgar Lungu, Hichilema's predecessor and bitter rival.

After losing the 2016 presidential election to Lungu, Hichilema was charged with treason for allegedly failing to pull over for the presidential motorcade.

He spent four months in a maximum-security prison before the charges were dropped.

Copper remains the backbone of Zambia's economy, generating around 70% of export earnings, with China a major investor and its largest bilateral creditor.

Since gaining independence from Britain in 1964 under founding president Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia has earned a reputation as one of southern Africa's more stable democracies, with a history of peaceful transfers of power.