Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads, teetering on the precipice of political uncertainty in the wake of last week's hotly disputed elections.

Official tallies pronounced President Emerson Mnangagwa victorious, securing a second term with 52.6% of the vote.

His main rival, Nelson Chamisa, trailed behind at 44%.

But these results have ignited a fierce feud, plunging the nation into a state of limbo that could potentially tip into a perilous abyss – some even whisper the dread of a military takeover.

The cacophony of dissent was amplified as the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party vehemently rejected the outcome, alleging a litany of irregularities, and demanded a rerun.

This political impasse has darkened the horizon, casting a shadow over the hopes of millions yearning for a transformation in the nation's fate.

The specter of a coup, while not immediate, looms as a possibility.

Bekezela Gumbo, the lead researcher at the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), cautions that while the odds are slim at present, they could intensify as Mnangagwa's second term progresses.

"By then, it will be very clear that the challenges besetting Zimbabwe would be beyond his capacity and attributable to his incapacities and failures," he said.

However, a coup remains a distant prospect due to the "deep ties" between the military elite and the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Anti-riot police stand guard outside the Zimbabwe Election Commission head office as vote counting for the general election progresses, Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 26, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Both entities appear to "stand to benefit from the irregularities of the election," Gumbo added.

The actual voting process, which unfolded on Aug. 23-24, was marred by lengthy delays, prompting accusations of rigging, voter intimidation, and suppression from the opposition.

The stinging criticism was compounded by reports from regional and international observers, including missions from the African Union, Southern African Development Community, and the European Union, all of whom declared that the elections had fallen woefully short of international standards.

Chamisa, in a defiant address to reporters, strongly denounced the elections as a charade, asserting, "We have won this election. We are the leaders."

Yet, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has named Mnangagwa the victor, leaving Chamisa's path forward uncertain.

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he addresses a press conference at State House, Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 27, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Gumbo suggested that the opposition's predicament might find resolution in Zimbabwe's courts, which he deems "the most peaceful of all the options available."

He contended that even if the court favors ZANU-PF, providing sufficient evidence will expose the truth to the world and convince the electorate.

However, not everyone shares this optimism.

Abdony Marime, an academic at the University of Zimbabwe and a political analyst, points out that Zimbabwe's political landscape is marred by polarization and a refusal to accept opposing views.

Some experts view the country's judicial system with skepticism, believing it to be aligned with the ruling party.

Wurayai Zembe, a political analyst, claims that the courts have been "captured" by ZANU-PF in the past. He warns that a court decision against the will of the people could lead to chaos and disorder.

For Zembe, the solution lies in "hammering out a new electoral and constitutional order where another election should be held" under the supervision of international bodies like SADC, the African Union and the United Nations.

Rashweat Mukundu, a researcher with the nongovernmental organization (NGO) International Media Support, could not see a swift resolution in sight, predicting a protracted political crisis.

Mukundu believes that political dialogue facilitated by the region is essential to finding a solution.

Elvis Mugari, a fervent Chamisa supporter, dismissed the courts as a viable recourse.

"Going to the courts is a waste of time. The judicial system has proven time and again that it's an institution that favors the ruling party," he said.