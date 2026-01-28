All passengers and crew on board were killed when an airplane carrying 15 people, including a lawmaker, crashed near Colombia's border with Venezuela on Wednesday, Bogota's aviation authority said.

The plane, which was operated by state airline Satena, took off from the border city of Cucuta and lost contact with control towers shortly before it was due to land in nearby Ocana.

"There are no survivors," an official from the civil aviation authority told AFP.

The area is mountainous with highly changeable weather and swaths are controlled by Colombia's largest guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army, better known by its Spanish acronym ELN.

"We have received with concern the information about the air accident... where my colleague Diogenes Quintero, Carlos Salcedo and their teams were traveling," local parliamentarian Wilmer Carrillo said.

Quintero is a member of Colombia's chamber of deputies and Salcedo is a candidate for the upcoming elections.

The aircraft is a Beechcraft 1900 twin-propeller plane, operated by private charter firm SEARCA.