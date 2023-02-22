At least 17 unmarked graves were discovered at the premises of "Alberni Indian Residential School," a former residential school on Vancouver Island in Canada's British Columbia province, according to a statement made by the Tseshaht First Nation on Tuesday.

In a news conference, the first nation said only 10% of the 300 hectares (741 acres) of the area has been covered, and more could be found as the search proceeds.

Children from more than 100 First Nations in British Columbia were forced to attend the school, which operated from 1900-1973, first by a Presbyterian women's missionary society and then from 1923-1969 by the United Church of Canada. It was then taken over by the government.

Earlier research found that at least 67 children died at the school, but Tseshaht First Nation Elected Chief Councilor Ken Watts said in a statement the figure could be higher.

"We will never know the exact number of children who did not make it home. However, we are committed as a Nation and caretaker community to uncover the truth and honor survivors and children who did not make it home," Watts said.

The number of children who attended the school during its almost 75-year history was not available.

However, the school gained notoriety as home to some of the worst sexual abusers who operated in the 139 residential schools.

In 1995, a man who was a supervisor from 1948-1968 was sentenced to 11 years for his sexual abuse of 16 boys. Children were bribed with chocolate bars to perform despicable acts, and other children were beaten late at night when the supervisor was often drunk.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Douglas Hogarth called Arthur Plint, 77, at the time of his sentencing, a "sexual terrorist." The victims were between the ages of 6 to 13.

In July, Pope Francis issued a long-awaited apology on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in the horrors that occurred in Canada's Indigenous residential schools, acknowledging that the repercussions of the program to force local people to assimilate into Christian society are still felt today.

“I am sorry,” Francis said, to applause from school survivors and Indigenous community members gathered at a former residential school south of Edmonton, Alberta, the first event of Francis’ weeklong “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada.