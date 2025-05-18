At least two people were killed on Saturday when a Mexican navy training ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed.

Adams said 277 people had been onboard the vessel at the time of the accident, with 19 injured. Of those, two remain in "critical condition" and two "have sadly passed away from their injuries," Adams wrote on X.

The navy put the number of people injured at 22, with 19 receiving treatment in hospital, according to a post on X.

Nobody fell into the water as a result of the collision, according to the navy.

The ship, Cuauhtemoc, was damaged in the accident, the navy added.

The ship was in New York on a promotional visit and was enroute to Iceland when the collision happened, police told a press conference.

Police Chief Wilson Aramboles said initial information about the cause of the collision pointed to a mechanical problem.

Mayor Adams said the ship had "lost power," leading it to crash into the bridge.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said a full investigation had been launched. The New York police urged people to avoid the area around the bridge.

Unverified video footage on social media showed the ship colliding with the bridge while passing underneath, causing the ship's masts to break.

The three-masted ship was launched in 1982 and is about 90 metres long with a mast height of around 48 metres.