The United States launched a missile strike near Iran's strategic Qeshm Island late Thursday, Iranian media reported, expanding military activity in the Gulf as regional tensions continued to mount.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the missiles hit the area at around 11:50 p.m. local time (2020GMT).

The outlet said the strike occurred near Masan village on the strategic island in southern Iran.

According to the agency, Iranian authorities are investigating the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.

No casualties or damage were immediately available.

The latest developments come amid escalating military exchanges between Washington and Tehran, with the U.S. carrying out strikes inside Iran and Iran responding with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military facilities across the region.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one since reinstating its naval blockade on Iran nine days ago, aiming to stop ships from entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal waters.