A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.
Thirty-two injured prisoners are hospitalized, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said in a video, while seven prison guards were also injured. Two guards are in critical condition.
The Andean country will enter a nationwide lockdown meant to stem infections from Tuesday night. So far 231 people have been confirmed infected with the disease and two have died.
"Today is a very sad and painful day," Cabello said. "Last night there was a mass criminal escape attempt at the El Modelo prison and riots in various detention centers around the country."
Graphic cell phone videos were posted to social media late on Saturday showing what appeared to be the inside of the prisons. Some showed small fires, others injured prisoners and guards.
In one video, a man says the incarcerated have been "abandoned like dogs" amid the virus outbreak.
