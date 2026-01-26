The fatal shooting of a second U.S. citizen by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis has escalated into a national political flashpoint, drawing rare rebukes from former presidents, unsettling Republicans and sharpening Democratic attacks on President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration crackdown in an election year.

Federal officers have now killed two Americans in Minneapolis this month amid clashes tied to a sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge that has sparked weeks of protests and viral footage of heavily armed agents confronting civilians. The latest victim, 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, was shot Saturday.

Earlier this month, Renee Good, also 37, was killed when an immigration officer fired into her car.

The shootings have intensified pressure on Congress ahead of a Jan. 30 deadline to fund the government. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Democrats would oppose any spending bill that includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security agencies overseeing ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

“Republicans should join Democrats in overhauling ICE and CBP to protect the public,” Schumer said.

Even moderate Democrats, often wary of appearing anti-law enforcement, have joined the call. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said the Minneapolis operation had veered far from public safety.

“This is clearly not about keeping Americans safe,” she said. “It’s brutalizing U.S. citizens and law-abiding immigrants.”

Trump has shown no sign of retreat. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, he cast the Minneapolis crackdown as central to his 2024 election victory and blamed Democratic officials for what he described as “ensued chaos.”

“Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos,” Trump wrote.

Administration officials quickly portrayed Pretti as having provoked the encounter, citing a pistol found on him. But video verified by U.S. media showed Pretti never drawing a weapon before agents sprayed him with a chemical irritant, forced him to the ground and fired within seconds.

Gun rights groups, typically allied with Republicans, pushed back, warning that the administration’s response carried political risk for a party that champions the right to bear arms. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said Pretti was legally entitled to carry a firearm, including at protests.

As outrage spread, two former Democratic presidents issued pointed statements. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama called Pretti’s killing a “wake-up call,” warning that core American values were “increasingly under assault.” Bill Clinton went further, condemning the administration’s response and urging Americans to “stand up, speak out.”

“Peaceful protesters have been arrested, beaten, teargassed, and most searingly, shot and killed,” Clinton said. “All of this is unacceptable.”

Polling suggests growing discomfort across party lines. A recent Reuters survey found Democratic voters overwhelmingly opposed Trump’s enforcement tactics, while 39% of Republicans said authorities should minimize harm even if it means fewer immigration arrests. Among independents, nearly three-quarters favored reducing the risk of serious injury or death.

“The rest of the country needs to know this could happen anywhere,” said Minneapolis resident Eric Gray. “Minnesota is becoming the test case.”

Republican lawmakers, many of whom approved a major funding increase for ICE last year, are now demanding answers. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy called the shooting “incredibly disturbing,” while Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said it raised “serious questions” about enforcement training. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis warned against rushing to judgment or obstructing investigations.

The House Homeland Security Committee has requested testimony from ICE officials. Rep. Michael Baumgartner of Washington said Congress and the public deserved “a better understanding of how immigration enforcement is being handled.”

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt echoed the concern, saying voters were watching fellow Americans die on television and questioning federal accountability.

Democrats argue the Minneapolis operation underscores government overreach, a message they believe could resonate with independents.

“Trump’s ICE is out of control and poses a grave domestic threat,” said Tre Easton, a Democratic strategist at the Searchlight Institute.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Minnesota’s Democratic leadership, including Gov. Tim Walz, who said state and local authorities will cooperate in removing violent offenders but that the federal surge has inflamed tensions.

“Someone has to be accountable,” Walz said. “President Trump, you can end this today. Pull these folks back.”

Federal officials say they are reviewing the Pretti shooting. Trump declined in a Wall Street Journal interview to say whether the officer acted appropriately.

Business leaders have also weighed in. Executives from 60 Minnesota-based companies, including Target and General Mills, signed an open letter urging immediate de-escalation and coordination among authorities.

The operation, launched after conservative media amplified allegations of fraud among Somali immigrants, has been rejected by state officials. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the tactics reveal the administration’s priorities.

“If this were about fraud, they’d send accountants,” Ellison said. “Instead, they’re sending armed, masked men.”