The second phase of negotiations following the initial cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has effectively started, President Donald Trump said Monday.

"It's started, as far as we're concerned, phase two has started," Trump said when asked if it had begun.

"The phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other. They're going to start cleaning up, you look at Gaza. It needs a lot of clean-up," the U.S. president said.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Trump are co-hosting a meeting of more than two dozen world leaders to plot out a course to a lasting peace and ensure the implementation of the current deal.

"I was sure you were the only one, Mr. President, who can end this war... the only one capable of bringing peace to our region," el-Sissi said of Trump.

Trump hailed el-Sissi as they began a summit on Gaza Monday, saying he played a key role in negotiations with Hamas.

As they met in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Trump told reporters that el-Sissi "had a very important role with Hamas. In fact the general right here was very instrumental because Hamas respects this country, and they respect the leadership of Egypt."

"So, he played a very important role, I appreciate it very much."