A magnitude-5.8 earthquake shook central California in the eastern Sierra region near Lone Pine on Wednesday morning.
There were no direct reports of injuries or damage associated with the incident, but the quake was felt in the surrounding areas.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the magnitude as 6.1 but revised this to 5.8.
This earthquake has triggered a number of aftershocks, the largest measuring 4.6 in magnitude.
