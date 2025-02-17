At least eight people were injured after a Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and flipped upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, amid the ongoing snowstorm in the area.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," said the airport on X.

Representatives for Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"There is a plane crash. However, we don't know the circumstances surrounding it at this point," said Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario.

"It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating," Patten said.

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford said on X he is "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson."

"Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that's needed," Ford said.

Toronto is the capital of Ontario's province.

It is at least the fourth major aviation mishap in North America in the past month. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation's capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground and 10 were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.