U.S. broadcaster Fox News projected that Republican Donald Trump has secured Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, effectively blocking Democrat Kamala Harris' path to the presidency.

Other networks and data providers had yet to make a call in the state.

Trump has already won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, according to Edison Research, taking him closer to completing a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

He was showing strength across broad swaths of the country. The former president was headed to a convention center near his home in Palm Beach, Florida, to address supporters, a campaign aide told Reuters.

Republicans won a U.S. Senate majority after flipping Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Neither party appeared to have an edge in the fight for control of the House of Representatives where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority.

Trump went into Election Day with a 50-50 chance of reclaiming the White House, a remarkable turnaround from Jan. 6, 2021, when many pundits pronounced his political career to be over.

That day, a mob of his supporters stormed Congress in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.