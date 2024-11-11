An expert says that strong lobbying by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) makes it nearly impossible for Democrats and Republicans to stop arms sales to Israel.

Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone news website, told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that one of the first offers U.S. lawmakers encounter when they begin serving is a free trip to Israel, organized by AIPAC.

He noted that politicians with limited knowledge of the Palestinian issue and those who view Israel as a holy land receive significant financial backing for their campaigns.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the politicians and the network supporting them is likened to a major mafia boss, he added.

The politicians, with limited understanding of the other side, enthusiastically support Netanyahu, said Blumenthal, adding that AIPAC operates in Washington with little opposition because of entrenched prejudices against Arabs and Muslims.

Blumenthal said funds from the arms industry are directly channeled to members of the U.S. Congress, with the Pentagon regularly briefing them to sway views, and the media is controlled in various ways.

He added that if the U.S. were to impose an arms embargo on Israel, a cease-fire would inevitably follow; however, Washington is unable to control Israel.

It is nearly impossible for an independent presidential candidate to emerge in the Democratic Party free from Israel's influence, he said.

Many leaders, beyond AIPAC's reach, would face assassination threats, similar to those experienced by Middle Eastern leaders, if they refuse to meet Israel's demands or challenge its authority.

US violates own laws

Blumenthal said by supplying billions of dollars in arms to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, the U.S. has enabled Israel to violate international humanitarian and U.S. laws alike.

He argued that the U.S. has become complicit in war crimes in the Gaza Strip and could be considered among the responsible parties for the genocide.

Blumenthal noted that despite a letter from U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting daily entry of at least 350 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Israel allowed only 71 trucks to pass.

He emphasized that under U.S. law, countries blocking humanitarian aid should face an arms supply cutoff, yet he doubted Washington would impose sanctions on Israel.

Noting a Washington Post report on Nov. 1, which cited evidence of civilian deaths in Gaza caused by U.S.-made weapons, Blumenthal said the reports contain concrete proof.

For instance, remnants of U.S.-made bombs were found in a shelter in Beit Lahia, where nearly 100 people were killed, he added.

Blumenthal stated that defense reporters in Washington receive information from the Pentagon and warned that journalists could lose their jobs if they protest.

He emphasized that the U.S. uses its power at the U.N. and the backing of other European countries it controls to shield Israel from accountability and to block efforts to halt the genocide.