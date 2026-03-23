An Air Canada Express regional jet collided ​with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's LaGuardia airport ⁠on Monday evening, ⁠according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport.

The CRJ-900 ​plane, which was coming ​from Montreal, ⁠struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice ⁠showed ⁠that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

LaGuardia's website showed arriving planes had been diverted to other airports or returned to their point of origin.

In ⁠a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.

Unverified ​footage on social media showed damage to the ​nose of the plane, as it tilted upward. Reuters could not immediately verify the ⁠footage.

The ‌New ‌York Fire Department in a ⁠statement said that it ‌was responding to a reported incident involving a plane ​and a vehicle on the ⁠runway at LaGuardia airport, ⁠but did not provide further details.

Air Canada and ⁠the FAA ​did not immediately respond to requests for comment.