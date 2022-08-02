Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in an airstrike carried out by the U.S. in Afghanistan, a source said Monday.
Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
White House officials declined to confirm that al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”
An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.
In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."
President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EST address to the nation.
