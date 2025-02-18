At least 30 people were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger bus plunged into an 800-meter-deep (2624.67 feet) ravine in southern Bolivia on Monday, police and local media said.

The bodies of the victims were recovered and transported to morgues following the accident near the town of Yocalla, police Col. Victor Benavides told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The crash occurred on a narrow two-way road between Potosi and Oruro, which runs along a ravine nearly half a mile deep.

Local news outlet Unitel reported that at least 15 people, including three children, were injured and taken to the hospital, with some in serious condition.

The number of people on board the bus was not immediately clear. Authorities suspect the crash was caused by speeding, with the driver reportedly unable to control the vehicle.

This marks the deadliest road accident in Bolivia this year. Last month, another bus crash near Potosi killed 19 people.

Bolivia's mountainous roads are notoriously dangerous, with road accidents claiming an average of 1,400 lives annually in the country, which has a population of around 12 million.