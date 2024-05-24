At least five people were killed and another wounded in an armed attack in Mexico's Acapulco on Thursday, a prosecutor's office said.

The latest spate of violence comes just three days after 10 other bodies were found in the crime-plagued resort city.

The latest attack occurred at a grocery store located in a handicrafts market near the main tourist avenue of the famous Pacific coastal city.

The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said in a statement that it was investigating the attack which left four men and a woman dead, and another person wounded.

Authorities on Tuesday said 10 bodies were found scattered around the once-glamorous resort city, which has been engulfed by violence linked to organized crime.

Six of the bodies were left Monday night on an avenue near a market, according to the local public security office.

Media in the city reported the bodies had been thrown from a car.

A shooting in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood left three others dead, and another person was shot dead in the tourist part of the city.

Acapulco was once a playground for the rich and famous, but it has lost its luster in the last decade as foreign tourists have been spooked by bloodshed that has made it one of the world's most violent cities.

Guerrero state is one of the worst affected by drug trafficking in Mexico. Disputes between cartels led to 1,890 murders in the state in 2023.

Spiraling criminal violence has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in the country since the government of then-president Felipe Calderon launched a military offensive against drug cartels in 2006.

Criminal gangs are involved not just in drug trafficking but other illegal activities including people smuggling, extortion and fuel theft.