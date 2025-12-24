Russia and China on Tuesday accused the United States of intimidation and “cowboy behavior” toward Venezuela during a tense U.N. Security Council session.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz responded by saying "The United States will do everything in its power to protect our hemisphere, our borders, and the American people."

The comments came at an emergency Security Council meeting requested by Venezuela, with the support of Russia and China.

Waltz said the U.S. will impose and enforce sanctions to the maximum extent to deprive Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of resources that ⁠Washington accuses him of using to fund Cartel de Los Soles.

"Maduro's ability to ‌sell Venezuela's oil enables his fraudulent claim to power and ‍his narco-terrorist ‍activities," Waltz told the 15-member council. "The people of Venezuela, ⁠frankly, ‌deserve better."

U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 16 declared a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil vessels sailing to and from the South American country.

It was the latest salvo in an escalating standoff that started in September with a massive naval deployment for what Washington called an anti-narcotics operation.

U.S. forces have since launched dozens of strikes on boats that Washington alleges, without showing evidence, were transporting drugs.

More than 100 people have been killed, some of them fishermen, according to their families and governments.

Trump claims Caracas under Maduro is using oil money to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping."

Maduro has claimed Washington wants to oust him and take Venezuela's oil, which Trump says the United States wants "back" after the seizure of U.S. assets after a nationalization drive in 2007.

Trump said Monday it would be "smart" for Maduro to step down, even as Russia pledged "full support" for Venezuela