Prominent Egyptian American comedian Bassem Youssef's X social media account, which had nearly 12 million followers, was removed for unclear reasons Tuesday.

Before his account disappeared, Youssef posted a message on X, criticizing the overuse of accusations of antisemitism as a tactic to silence discourse.

"Antisemitism was an accusation that used to freeze the blood in people’s veins. I see many people now realizing how this fear tactic is used to shut down conversations and scare people," he wrote.

"It’s been overused and abused in order to intimidate people. Are you still scared to be called an antisemite by those Zionists? Vote and tell me in the comments. No, I don’t care anymore. Or, Yes, I’m still scared," he added.

As of this writing, Youssef's Instagram account remains active. It’s worth noting that many celebrities rely on professional teams to manage their social media accounts.

Last October, Youssef came into the spotlight after an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan where he offered a pointed and humorous critique of Israel's military actions in Gaza. The interview, less than a month into the conflict, went viral, drawing widespread attention online.

Youssef’s wife, Hala Diab, who is from Gaza, has also been vocal in her criticism of Israel.

Youssef, a former cardiothoracic surgeon, has resided in the U.S. since 2015.