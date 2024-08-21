In their 243rd European outing, Beşiktaş face Swiss side Lugano in the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

The Black Eagles boast a European record of 91 wins, 48 draws, and 103 losses from 242 matches, with 320 goals scored and 365 conceded.

Here's a snapshot of Beşiktaş's performance in European competitions:

European Cup/Champions League : 8 wins, 9 draws, 27 losses

8 wins, 9 draws, 27 losses UEFA Cup/Europa League: 12 wins, 15 draws, 32 losses

12 wins, 15 draws, 32 losses Cup Winners' Cup : 2 wins, 4 draws, 12 losses

: 2 wins, 4 draws, 12 losses UEFA Europa Conference League: 12 wins, 7 draws, 14 losses

Swiss opposition

This match marks Beşiktaş’s fifth encounter with Swiss teams.

In the 2007-08 season, they faced Zurich in the Champions League qualifiers, drawing 1-1 away but winning 2-0 at home to advance to the group stage.

Last season, Beşiktaş were in the same group as Lugano in the UEFA Conference League, losing 3-2 in Istanbul but winning 2-0 away in Switzerland.

Quarterfinal achievements

Beşiktaş has reached the quarter-finals of European competitions three times:

European Cup: 1986-87 season

1986-87 season UEFA Cup: 2002-03 season

2002-03 season UEFA Europa League: 2016-17 season

Biggest wins, losses

Their most significant European victory came in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League when they defeated Faroe Islands’ B36 Torshavn 6-0.

In the 2002-03 UEFA Cup, they also secured a notable 5-0 away win against Bosnia's Sarajevo.

The team’s biggest defeat occurred in the 2007-08 Champions League, suffering an 8-0 loss to Liverpool.

They also faced heavy defeats against Leeds United and Dinamo Kyiv, with scores of 6-0 and 5-0 respectively.

Top European scorer

Oktay Derelioğlu leads as Beşiktaş's top European goal scorer with 14 goals.

He is followed by Vincent Aboubakar and Cenk Tosun, each with 13 goals.

Ricardo Quaresma and Bobo have also each scored 12 goals for the club.