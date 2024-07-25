U.S. President Joe Biden, who recently announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, and Kamala Harris, held a meeting to discuss a cease-fire with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is accused of carrying out genocide in Gaza, and whose Congress speech was largely criticized for his outright lies.

The visit coincides with a shift in American politics. On Sunday, Biden stepped aside from the U.S. presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats and endorsed Kamala Harris for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"We've got a lot to talk about," Biden said when he welcomed Netanyahu to the Oval Office.

"I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel," Netanyahu told Biden, citing the president's half-century of public service.

In the late afternoon, Harris met the Israeli leader in her ceremonial office at the White House.

The meeting was closely watched for signs of how Harris, who was the first top U.S. official to call for a cease-fire, could shift U.S. policy toward Israel if she becomes president.

Harris was expected to closely track the administration line in the meeting, a U.S. official said, focusing on the plight of Palestinians while also supporting Israel's right to self-defense.

Following their talks, Biden and Netanyahu met with the families of American hostages.

For Harris, the meeting with Netanyahu is an opportunity to demonstrate that she has the mettle to serve as commander in chief. She's being scrutinized by those on the political left who say Biden hasn't done enough to force Netanyahu to end the war and by Republicans looking to brand her as insufficient in her support for Israel.

A senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said there is "no daylight between the president and vice president" on Israel. Harris' last one-on-one engagement with Netanyahu was in March 2021, but she's taken part in more than 20 calls between Biden and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is trying to navigate his own delicate political moment. He faces pressure from the families of hostages demanding a cease-fire agreement to bring their loved ones home and from far-right members of his governing coalition who demand he resist any deal that could keep Israeli forces from eliminating Hamas.

The U.S. is a major arms supplier to Israel and has protected the country from critical United Nations votes.

Netanyahu's visit, his first to Israel's most important international ally since returning for a record sixth term as prime minister at the end of 2022, comes on the heels of Biden's dramatic decision not to seek reelection.

Whether Biden, who is now a "lame duck" president, a term used for officials who won't serve another term, or Harris, who is tied in many election polls with Republican Donald Trump, can have any influence on Netanyahu remains to be seen.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 25, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Both Biden and Harris are eager for a cease-fire. Harris has been aligned with Biden on Israel but has struck a tougher tone.

The White House was ringed with extra security fencing to protect against protesters on Thursday.

Negotiations on a long-sought ceasefire-for-hostages deal in the Gaza conflict appear to be in their closing stages, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, briefing reporters ahead of the talks, said the remaining obstacles are bridgeable and there will be more meetings aimed at reaching a deal between Israel and Hamas over the next week.

U.S. officials have made similar pledges before about a cease-fire which evaporated under last-minute differences. Netanyahu says Israel will continue to carry out attacks to remove Hamas from Gaza even if they reach a cease-fire.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu gave a defiant speech to the U.S. Congress in which he defended Israel's attacks on Gaza, saying anti-Israel protesters "should be ashamed of themselves."

He claimed that Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has "one of the lowest ratios of combatants to non-combatant casualties in the history of urban warfare."

The claim is far from the truth in Gaza, where the confirmed Palestinian death toll sits at nearly 40,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

It has repeatedly publicized lists of the dead, including their Israeli-issued identification numbers, and whose data from past conflicts the U.N. has attested as reliable.

The majority of the dead have been women and children and not every man killed has been a combatant.

Israel has largely shrugged off civilian casualties, blaming Hamas as the number has risen dramatically over the past nine months.

The true death toll is likely far higher than the official numbers from the ministry, a fact even the Biden administration has acknowledged.

Many of the dead likely remain buried under Gaza's sprawling rubble fields or were summarily buried at makeshift sites by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, more protests took place near the White House as Biden and Netanyahu met.

The protesters chanted, "Arrest Netanyahu," and brought in an effigy of Netanyahu with blood on its hands and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit reads, "Wanted for crimes against humanity."

On Friday, Netanyahu travels to Florida to meet Trump.

The Gaza conflict has splintered the Democratic Party and sparked months of protests at Biden events. A drop in support among Arab-Americans could hurt Democratic chances in Michigan, one of a handful of states likely to decide the Nov. 5 election.

Biden's desire for unity in the party in the drive to defeat Trump was cited on Wednesday night in an Oval Office address as the main reason why he decided not to seek reelection but to instead support Harris for the 2024 race.