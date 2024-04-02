U.S. President Joe Biden called on China's President Xi Jinping to preserve the calm atmosphere around Taiwan as it readies to inaugurate a new leader.

Biden "emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea," a White House statement said Tuesday.

Biden in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday also raised concerns about what Washington described as China's "unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices."

Biden "emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment," the White House said.