With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa as a digital billboard outside of the Des Moines International Airport warned residents that it will be a “COVID superspreader event.”

The national agricultural advocacy group Rural America 2020 tweeted an image of the billboard, which says “TRUMP COVID SUPERSPREADER EVENT,” along with a large arrow pointed toward the airport where the president will speak to supporters.

(Taken from Twitter / Rural America 2020)

Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday night in Florida for the first time since disclosing he had the coronavirus. The rally came hours after the White House said Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days and was not infectious to others.

Iowa is seeing a major spike in COVID-19 cases, with hospitalizations at an all-time high in the state. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has resisted implementing statewide containment measures such as a mandate to wear masks. This week, she urged Trump supporters on social media to come out en masse to see the president.