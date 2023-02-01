Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks to remain active in the country's political scene, he told a reception in Orlando, Florida earlier Tuesday.

The far-right leader made the promise to some 400 supporters gathered in the city by Yes Brazil USA, a conservative organization of Brazilian expatriates in the United States.

Bolsonaro was defeated in the last election by leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, and left Brazil on Dec. 30, two days before his rival's inauguration.

He has been in the United States ever since, and is seeking a six-month visa there, his lawyer said Monday.

He has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election, and on Jan. 8 hundreds of his supporters stormed the seat of power in Brasilia, ransacking the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday Bolsonaro again questioned his election loss.

"Many people are still shaken by what happened in the elections ... But we will face this moment and, God willing, we will win together," he said, calling himself "more popular than ever."

But he said he regretted "what some inconsistent people did" on Jan. 8.

Bolsonaro has come under scrutiny over the riot, with the new government ordering a probe of him.

He has largely kept a low profile since flying to Florida. He has been staying near Disney World at the Orlando home of Brazilian former martial arts champion Jose Aldo and was photographed eating fried chicken alone at a KFC restaurant.