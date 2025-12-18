United Kingdom on Thursday named a new ambassador to the United States, replacing a diplomat who was fired over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Christian Turner, currently the U.K.'s permanent representative to the United Nations, will replace Peter Mandelson, who was sacked in September because of his friendship with Epstein.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the 53-year-old Turner was "one of the U.K.'s most experienced senior diplomats" and called on Washington to agree to his appointment.

The appointment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been critical of Europe and at a time when Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his European peers are pushing to make sure that a U.S.-brokered peace plan between Russia and Ukraine does not leave Kyiv vulnerable.

"The United Kingdom and United States have a very special relationship, and Christian's extensive experience as an outstanding diplomat will support this uniquely close bond and ensure it continues to flourish," Starmer said.

Turner, a veteran diplomat, will take on the role after U.S. agreement.

Mandelson, a Labour Party grandee, had played a key role persuading the Trump administration not to slap heavy tariffs on British goods when the two countries announced a trade deal in May.

His caused a political and diplomatic headache for Starmer as it came just days before a state visit to the U.K. by Trump.

Turner is seen as a more traditional appointment, since he comes from within the diplomatic service.

Turner has spent nearly three decades working at the heart of the British government, including inside 10 Downing Street and the Foreign Ministry.

He was high commissioner to Kenya between 2009 and 2012 and carried out the same role in Pakistan from December 2019 to January 2024.

Turner said he was "honored" to have been nominated for one of the most prestigious jobs in the foreign diplomatic service.

"At a pivotal time for the transatlantic relationship, I look forward to working with President Trump's administration," he said in a statement.

Starmer has gone to great lengths to try to keep Trump onside, refraining from criticizing the mercurial president and acting as a bridge with European allies over Ukraine.

The prime minister and the royal family feted the U.S. leader when they hosted him for a historic second state visit in September.

Starmer and Trump signed a tech deal during the pomp-filled trip, but Washington announced this week that it was suspending implementation.

Also in Turner's in-tray will be dealing with the Trump administration on Ukraine, where there is disagreement over what territory Kyiv might have to concede to Russia to end the conflict.

Mandelson was nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" for his years as a media spin doctor for Labour.

He came with significant baggage as he had twice been forced to resign from government and his friendship with the late Epstein was publicly known when he was appointed ambassador.

Starmer fired him after emails revealed he had sent supportive messages to Epstein while the wealthy money manager was being investigated in the United States in 2008 for sexual offences.