A cafe in Mexico is using giant teddy bears to encourage customers to maintain social distancing and halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Located in the capital Mexico City's chic Polanco district, Jaso Bakery is placing the bears on seats to keep customers at a safe distance from each other.
Mexico has the fourth-highest coronavirus death tally worldwide.
The country's health ministry on Monday reported 4,973 new coronavirus cases and 342 additional deaths, bringing the country's total cases to 395,489 and the death toll to 44,022.
The figures were published earlier in the day by the United States' Johns Hopkins University.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
