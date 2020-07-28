A cafe in Mexico is using giant teddy bears to encourage customers to maintain social distancing and halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Located in the capital Mexico City's chic Polanco district, Jaso Bakery is placing the bears on seats to keep customers at a safe distance from each other.

The toys are the best way to send an effective and unobtrusive message for people to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to do so with a smile.

Mexico has the fourth-highest coronavirus death tally worldwide.

The country's health ministry on Monday reported 4,973 new coronavirus cases and 342 additional deaths, bringing the country's total cases to 395,489 and the death toll to 44,022.

The figures were published earlier in the day by the United States' Johns Hopkins University.