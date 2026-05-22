Canada is facing renewed separatist tensions after the oil-rich province of Alberta moved closer to a potential independence referendum, fueling fears of a major political rupture driven by anger over federal energy and environmental policies.

Premier Danielle Smith announced plans for an October vote that would ask Albertans whether the province should begin the legal process toward a binding referendum on leaving Canada, despite insisting she personally supports remaining within the country.

The move prompted Prime Minister Mark Carney to declare Alberta "essential" to Canada's future as Ottawa scrambles to contain growing separatist momentum in the country's energy heartland.

Support for independence in Alberta has climbed to nearly 30%, its highest level on record, amid accusations that federal climate and energy policies have undermined the province's oil-based economy.

"It's time to have a vote, understand the will of Albertans on this subject and move on," Smith said in televised remarks.

The proposed October ballot would not directly ask voters whether Alberta should separate. Instead, it would seek approval to launch the constitutional process required for a future binding referendum on independence.

The announcement came after an Alberta judge blocked a citizen-led separatist initiative, ruling that organizers failed to properly consult Indigenous groups whose rights could be affected by secession. Smith criticized the decision as a "legal mistake" interfering with democratic rights.

Analysts compared Smith's political strategy to former British Prime Minister David Cameron's handling of Brexit, arguing she is attempting to calm separatist factions within her conservative base while avoiding direct endorsement of independence.

Carney responded Friday by emphasizing national unity and cooperation with Alberta, particularly on pipeline projects aimed at expanding oil exports to the Pacific coast.

"Canada is the greatest country in the world, but it can be better, and we're working on making it better," Carney said.

Despite rising separatist rhetoric, major constitutional barriers remain. Under a 1998 Supreme Court ruling, no Canadian province can unilaterally leave the federation without negotiations with the federal government.