Canada has reached a C$350 million ($250 million) agreement with Ukraine to supply Kyiv with air defense interceptors, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy announced the assistance during a visit to Canada for talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney, with strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and preparing its energy infrastructure for winter among the main issues on the agenda.

"This is a very important package of air defense. This is crucial," Zelenskyy told reporters, thanking Canada for its continued support.

He did not provide details on the weapons or equipment included in the package or specify the extent of Canada's planned assistance for Ukraine's energy sector.

Kyiv has repeatedly stressed an urgent need for additional air defense capabilities as Russia steps up ballistic missile strikes. Ukraine is running critically low on U.S.-made Patriot interceptors, among the systems capable of countering such attacks.

Carney said Canada had already provided approximately 26 billion Canadian dollars ($19 billion) in support to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022 and pledged further assistance.

"We've provided support for the energy systems and beyond. We'll provide more support," Carney said.

Canada has committed more than 25.5 billion Canadian dollars in overall assistance to Ukraine, including about 8.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid.

Carney also reaffirmed Ottawa's backing for Ukraine's efforts to join NATO and the European Union and said Canada would continue supporting the country after the war.

"Ukrainians helped build this province, this country. Canada will help rebuild Ukraine when peace comes," he said.

Canada has one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, with an estimated 1.3 million to 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent.

Zelenskyy had said upon arriving in Canada that strengthening air defenses and securing support for Ukraine's preparations for winter would be the primary focus of his visit.