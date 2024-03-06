The Canadian government has been sued by pro-Palestinian and human rights advocates over the export of military goods and technology to Israel.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court, argues that Canadian laws prevent military exports to Israel because there is "substantial risk" they could be used to violate international law and commit serious acts of violence against women and children, according to a statement from the applicants.

Israel launched a brutal ground and air assault on Gaza nearly five months ago, killing more than 30,000 people, in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Since then Ottawa has authorized at least 28.5 million Canadian dollars ($21.0 million) worth of new permits for military exports to Israel, more than the value of such permits allowed in the previous year, the applicants said.

The applicants include the Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights group, the Palestinian organization Al-Haq and four individuals.

"Our policy on export permits has not changed. Canada has one of the strongest export control systems in the world, and respect for human rights is enshrined in our export controls legislation," a spokesperson for the Global Affairs Canada department said in a written statement.

"In recent years, the government has not received, and therefore not approved, any export permits for weapons to Israel. The permits issued since October 7th, and in fact all permits that are currently open, are for non-lethal equipment," the spokesperson said.

NATO allies the United States and the Netherlands also face lawsuits over the Gaza war. Last month, a Dutch court ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used to violate international law.

Israel's military campaign has prompted regular pro-Palestinian protests in major Canadian cities. Last week, demonstrators gathered at gun maker Colt Canada's facility in Kitchener, Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consistently said Israel has the right to defend itself after the Hamas assault in October. Senior officials though have called for an immediate and sustained cease-fire in the conflict.