Canada will provide Ukraine with C$300 million ($220 million) in new military assistance and impose sanctions on 100 vessels linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, Defense Minister David McGuinty said Tuesday, as Ottawa extends its military training mission in Ukraine through 2029 and lowers its price cap on Russian crude.

The new money is part of a C$2 billion aid package that McGuinty ⁠unveiled. ⁠Most of the funding had already been announced in last November's budget.

As part of the package, Canada is donating more than ⁠400 armored vehicles to Kyiv. It is also renewing ​a long-standing program that helps train ​Ukrainian soldiers.

Since February 2022, ⁠Canada ‌has ‌committed more than ⁠C$25.5 billion in ‌overall aid to Ukraine, ​including C$8.5 ⁠billion in military assistance.