Canada made a subtle but humorous diplomatic statement Wednesday when it welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Quebec, rolling out a tiny red carpet that barely extended beyond the airplane stairs.

Rubio is expected to face strong opposition from American allies over recent trade policies, to be discussed at the G-7 Foreign Ministers meeting.

Images of the modest welcome quickly circulated online, with social media users speculating on its symbolic meaning. One widely shared post read, “I can’t sleep either. I’m trying to find things to laugh at like this tiny red carpet they put out for Rubio when he arrived for the G7."

Another user wrote: "A little red carpet for little Marco?"

Rubio’s visit comes just as the Donald Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect, triggering retaliatory measures from Canada and the European Union.

Over the next two days, he will meet with foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan – all of whom have voiced concerns over U.S. trade policies.

Canada, in particular, has been a focal point of recent tensions, from Trump calling it the U.S.' 51st state to tariffs straining diplomatic relations.

President Trump has also repeatedly criticized Canada’s leadership, fueling speculation about further economic disputes.