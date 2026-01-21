Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the international rules-based order has entered a period of “rupture, not transition,” accusing major powers of weaponizing economic integration and urging middle powers like Canada to resist coercion rather than retreat behind “higher walls.”

Carney’s remarks, widely praised by other leaders at the summit, came as he strongly rejected U.S. tariff threats tied to Washington’s push to acquire Greenland. Finnish President Alexander Stubb called Carney’s address the “best speech of the meeting,” saying it captured the depth of global change and emphasized core Canadian values.

Carney said the old order – anchored for decades by “American hegemony,” which ensured free sea lanes, stable financial systems and collective security – no longer reflects global realities. “We knew the story of the rules-based order was partially false,” he said, adding that recent crises in finance, health, energy and geopolitics have exposed the vulnerabilities created by extreme integration. “Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons – tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities.”

“You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination,” he said.

Carney did not name U.S. President Donald Trump directly, but his remarks came after Trump announced new tariffs as part of his effort to force a deal for what he called the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.” The plan includes a 10% tariff on Denmark and several European allies beginning Feb. 1, rising to 25% on June 1.

Reaffirming Ottawa’s position, Carney said, “On Arctic sovereignty, we stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland’s future.” He added that Canada “strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland” and called for focused talks to ensure security and prosperity in the Arctic, pointing to investments in radar, submarines, aircraft and personnel as part of Ottawa’s efforts to strengthen NATO’s northern and western flanks.

Carney also met French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the summit. In both meetings, leaders reiterated their shared commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland, and agreed to deepen cooperation in NATO and support Arctic security.

Carney further emphasized Canada’s efforts to link the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership with the European Union, potentially forming a trading bloc of 1.5 billion people aimed at reducing economic vulnerability amid intensifying global competition.