The U.S. Capitol Police cleared the Senate after calling on people to stay inside the office buildings following reports of an active shooter on the compound on Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate was in summer recess and the majority of lawmakers were not in their offices.

Shortly after 4 p.m. local time, USCP said "All buildings have been cleared at this time," but the offices "have not been reopened."

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a post on social media.

Police said they were responding to an emergency call.

One Senate staffer said that while the Capitol building itself was not on the highest level of lockdown, police advised all workers there to remain in their offices.

An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment. It also asked them to silence their electronic equipment and remain quiet.

There was a heavy police presence outside the buildings, with some staffers standing outside and tourists gathered around the perimeters of the Capitol complex.