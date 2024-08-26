China's Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. of ongoing attempts to "contain and suppress China," despite recent diplomatic efforts following the November meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday, where he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit, set to last until Thursday, is seen as an "important step" in advancing the agreements made during the San Francisco summit, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The two officials are expected to discuss several critical issues, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the South China Sea, the Middle East conflict and the Taiwan issue – where U.S. support for Taiwan continues to be a major point of contention with Beijing.

The agenda is also likely to address trade disputes, including punitive tariffs impacting economic relations between the world's two largest economies.

Sullivan is the first U.S. national security advisor to visit China in eight years. He and Wang have previously met in Vienna, Malta and Bangkok in recent months.