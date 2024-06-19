American intellectual and famous linguist Noam Chomsky was discharged from a hospital in Sao Paolo Tuesday and would continue an undisclosed treatment at home, the facility has said.

The report came as the 95-year-old's wife, Valeria Wasserman, dismissed media reports that Chomsky had died, saying in an email to AFP: "It's false. He is well."

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that Chomsky was recently taken to a hospital in the city after a stroke a year ago left him with difficulty speaking and moving the right side of his body.

The Chomskys have had a residence in Brazil since 2015.

Earlier Tuesday, Chomsky was trending on X as false reports of his death abounded. Jacobin and The New Statesman published obituaries for Chomsky, though the former changed its headline from "We Remember Noam Chomsky” to "Let's Celebrate Noam Chomsky.”

The New Statesman took its essay by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis down altogether. Brazilian news site Diario do Centro do Mundo also took down its story announcing Chomsky’s death and issued a correction.

Chomsky first became known in the 1950s with the revolutionary theory that the ability to form structured language was innate.

Noam Chomsky is known to millions for his criticisms of U.S. foreign policy and an array of issues from labor rights to the environment.

He taught for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2017, he joined the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.