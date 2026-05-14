A U.S. delegation led by CIA Director John Ratcliffe held talks Thursday with officials from Cuba’s Interior Ministry in Havana, the Cuban government said, in a rare high-level intelligence meeting between the two countries.

"Both sides also underscored their interest in developing bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the interest of ⁠the security ⁠of both countries, as well as regional and international security," the statement said.

The government also said it told the U.S. delegation that Cuba does not pose ⁠a threat to U.S. national security.

The statement was issued after ​a U.S. government plane was seen ​departing Havana's international airport on Thursday afternoon, ⁠according ‌to ‌a Reuters witness.

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump ‌several days ago said the ​two longtime adversaries ⁠were "going to talk."