A U.S. delegation led by CIA Director John Ratcliffe held talks Thursday with officials from Cuba’s Interior Ministry in Havana, the Cuban government said, in a rare high-level intelligence meeting between the two countries.
"Both sides also underscored their interest in developing bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the interest of the security of both countries, as well as regional and international security," the statement said.
The government also said it told the U.S. delegation that Cuba does not pose a threat to U.S. national security.
The statement was issued after a U.S. government plane was seen departing Havana's international airport on Thursday afternoon, according to a Reuters witness.
U.S. President Donald Trump several days ago said the two longtime adversaries were "going to talk."