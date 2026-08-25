CIA Director John Ratcliffe is visiting Moscow for talks, U.S. media reported Tuesday, after flight-tracking data indicated that an American military aircraft had traveled to the Russian capital.

CBS News quoted sources familiar with the situation as confirming Ratcliffe's trip, saying it was his first known visit to Russia as CIA chief. Axios separately confirmed it, quoting a U.S. official.

There was no immediate comment from the CIA or the White House. Data from Flightradar earlier showed a U.S. military C-17 traveling from the United States to Latvia and then Moscow.

Ratcliffe's reported visit comes as U.S.-brokered talks aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine have stalled. But Moscow earlier this month freed a former U.S. Marine detained since 2022 amid concerns about his health.

The Iran war is also a live issue between Washington and Tehran's ally Moscow.