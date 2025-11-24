Colombian immigration authorities rescued Sunday 17 minors from members of Lev Tahor, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish cult facing child sex abuse investigations.

Lev Tahor, which practices a form of Judaism in which women wear black tunics covering them from head to toe, has been the subject of investigations for the mistreatment of minors in several countries.

"We have rescued 17 boys, girls and teens," the country's immigration service said on X, with pictures of some of the children, their faces blurred or shielded from view.

"International alerts have been issued over crimes against minors associated with this community."

The raid took place on Saturday, police said. The minors – who are of various nationalities, including American and Guatemalan – were taken to a government-run center.

"There are indications that some of them may have been kidnapped, suggesting a possible human trafficking scenario, under the guise of religious activity," a police report said.

The Lev Tahor cult was formed in the 1980s, and some members settled in Guatemala in 2013. Authorities estimate that the community is made up of roughly 50 families from Guatemala, the United States, Canada and other countries.

Lev Tahor has also run into problems with officials in Mexico and Canada.

Minors rescued from the Jewish Lev Tahor cult are seen at a government-run center in Yarumal, Colombia, Nov. 23, 2025. (Migración Colombia on X)

Interpol has issued red notices for the arrest of some of the group's leaders.

History of legal problems

In December 2024, Guatemalan authorities rescued 160 minors from a farm occupied by Lev Tahor, alleging they were being abused.

At the time, Public Prosecutor Dimas Jimenez told a press conference that the raid was carried out due to suspicions of "forced pregnancy, mistreatment of minors and rape."

In 2022, Mexican authorities arrested a leader of the cult near the Guatemalan border and removed several women and children from their compound.

In 2021, two leaders of the group were convicted of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes in New York.

They allegedly kidnapped two children from their mother to return a 14-year-old girl to an illegal sexual relationship with an adult male.